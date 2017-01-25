Turkey Enchiladas in Creamy Green Sauce
If you like chicken enchiladas, you'll love this version that uses turkey thighs. Topped with creamy sauce and gooey cheese, this enchilada recipe is sure to become a family favorite.
Ingredients
Directions
In a Dutch oven combine first five ingredients (through cumin seeds). Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 45 to 50 minutes for turkey, 20 to 25 minutes for chicken, or until done (at least 175°F). Remove thighs. When cool enough to handle, remove meat from bones; discard bones. Shred meat using two forks. Strain broth and skim off fat.
Meanwhile, preheat oven to 425°F. Cut poblano and jalapeño peppers in half lengthwise; remove stems, seeds, and membranes.* Place peppers halves, cut sides down, on a foil-lined baking sheet. Roast 20 to 25 minutes or until peppers are charred. Bring foil up around peppers and fold edges together to enclose. Let stand 15 minutes or until cool enough to handle. Peel off and discard skins from poblano peppers. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F.
For sauce, in a food processor combine peppers, tomatillos, cilantro, garlic, and salt. Cover and process until smooth. Add egg and Mexican Crema; cover and process just until combined.
In a medium bowl stir together shredded turkey and 1/2 cup of the sauce, thinning with broth If needed.**
Grease a 3-qt. rectangular baking dish. Spread 1 cup of the sauce in prepared dish. Stack tortillas and wrap in paper towels. Microwave 1 minute or until warm. Fill each tortilla with about 1/4 cup of the turkey mixture and 2 Tbsp. of the cheese; roll up tortilla. Place, seam sides down, on sauce in dish. Spoon remaining sauce over filled tortillas. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until bubbly and starting to brown. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and pumpkin seeds.
Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.
**To Store
Store remaining broth in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 1 week or freeze up to 6 months.