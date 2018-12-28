Turkey-Cucumber Sandwiches with Cilantro Spread

Rating: Unrated

Ditch the boring turkey sandwich for this brown bag lunch idea. Creamy citrus sauce gives this sandwich recipe big flavor.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Remove 1/8 tsp. zest and squeeze 1 tsp. juice from lemon. In a small bowl stir together lemon zest and juice, yogurt, cilantro, feta, and cumin.

  • Lay the naan bread on a flat surface. Top with spinach leaves. Carefully spread yogurt mixture over spinach. Top with turkey, cucumber, and red onion. Fold bread up around filling.

*Tip

Use a vegetable peeler to cut cucumber lengthwise into thin ribbons.

Wrap and Tote

Fold sandwiches in half over filling and wrap individually in parchment paper, plastic wrap, or waxed paper. Place sandwiches in insulated lunch boxes. Add cooler packs or store lunch boxes in the refrigerator. Serve sandwiches within 5 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
306 calories; 8 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 50 mg cholesterol; 571 mg sodium. 239 mg potassium; 33 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 27 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1069 IU vitamin a; 7 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 38 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 79 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

