Turkey-Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Rating: Unrated

We think grilled cheese could use an upgrade from just bread and cheese, don't you? To makeover this crowd-pleasing sandwich just a little, we added sweet onion, apple slices, turkey, and apple jelly to the cheesy filling in the center.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet cook onion in hot oil over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes or until very tender and beginning to brown. Remove onion to a small bowl; stir in apple jelly. If desired, snip onions into smaller pieces.

  • Top half of the bread slices with 1 slice of cheese, turkey, apple slices, onion mixture, and remaining cheese slice.Top with the remaining bread slices.

  • Spread top slices of bread with half of the butter. Heat an extra-large skillet over medium heat. Place sandwiches, buttered sides down, in skillet. Carefully spread unbuttered bread with the remaining butter. Cook 4 to 6 minutes or until cheese melts and bread browns, turning once.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
562 calories; total fat 28g; saturated fat 13g; polyunsaturated fat 5g; monounsaturated fat 7g; cholesterol 115mg; sodium 585mg; potassium 443mg; carbohydrates 43g; fiber 6g; sugar 17g; protein 35g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 651IU; vitamin c 4mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 8mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 76mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 384mg; iron 2mg.

Reviews

