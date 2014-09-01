Turkey and Bean Chili
Here's how to make turkey chili in advance for easy enjoyment come party time. Prep the ingredients for this healthy chili recipe 24 hours before you plan to eat, then you need just about 25 minutes of cooking time to complete the turkey and bean chili.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a food processor combine celery and carrots. Cover and process until coarsely chopped. Transfer to a resealable plastic bag. Add onion and garlic to food processor. Cover and process until finely chopped; transfer to the same bag. Add chili powder, oil, cumin, salt, and black pepper; seal bag. Chill for up to 24 hours.Advertisement
-
Place beans in another resealable plastic bag; seal bag. Chill until needed.
-
To serve, in a 6- to 8-quart Dutch oven cook ground turkey and vegetable mixture over medium heat until turkey is brown and vegetables are tender, using a wooden spoon to break up turkey as it cooks. Stir in tomatoes, green chile peppers (if desired), and beans. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. If desired, sprinkle individual servings with cheese.