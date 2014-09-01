Turkey and Bean Chili

To serve, in a 6- to 8-quart Dutch oven cook ground turkey and vegetable mixture over medium heat until turkey is brown and vegetables are tender, using a wooden spoon to break up turkey as it cooks. Stir in tomatoes, green chile peppers (if desired), and beans. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. If desired, sprinkle individual servings with cheese.