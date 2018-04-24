Tuna-Ramen Salad
Give two pantry staples, ramen noodles and canned tuna, new life in this Asian salad recipe. Sesame, miso, and rice vinegar transport this vegetable side dish to the Far East.
Ingredients
Directions
-
For dressing: Whisk together white miso paste, sesame oil, rice vinegar, and 1/4 cup olive oil. Drizzle 2 tablespoons dressing over drained albacore tuna. Stir in sesame seeds.Advertisement
-
Cook sugar snap peas and carrots in salted boiling water 1 minute; plunge into cold water. Coarsely crush ramen noodles (discard seasoning packet).
-
Combine noodles, 6 cups chopped napa cabbage, basil, green onions, and 1/2 cup dressing. Top with tuna, snap peas and carrots, and soft-cooked eggs. Pass with remaining dressing and crushed red pepper.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
516 calories; 32 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 6 g polyunsaturated fat; 15 g monounsaturated fat; 215 mg cholesterol; 664 mg sodium. 755 mg potassium; 26 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 30 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 5018 IU vitamin a; 45 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 12 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 137 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 151 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;