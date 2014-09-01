Tuna and Hummus Wraps
Searching for canned tuna recipes that go beyond the typical mayo-dressed salad? Try this Tuna and Hummus Wrap. The healthy wrap makes for an easy and tasty brown bag lunch.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a medium bowl stir together tuna, cucumber, tomato, oil, dill, and pepper. Add torn lettuce; toss to combine.Advertisement
-
To assemble wraps, spread tortillas with hummus. Top with tuna mixture. Roll up tortillas and, if necessary, secure with toothpicks.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
280 calories; 11 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 19 mg cholesterol; 482 mg sodium. 341 mg potassium; 32 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 16 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 729 IU vitamin a; 8 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 48 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 131 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;