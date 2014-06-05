Tropical White Chocolate Cookie Mix

Rating: Unrated

This cookie idea in a jar is a food gift that keeps on giving. These best white chocolate chip cookies get a tropical flavor infusion from dried apricots, coconut, and toasted macadamia nuts.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
15 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
1 jar (enough for 30 cookies)
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 1-quart canning jar or other glass jar layer ingredients in the following order: flour, brown sugar, granulated sugar, baking soda, cream of tarter, salt, white baking pieces, apricots, coconut, and macadamia nuts. Seal jar. Attach directions for making cookies.**

To Store:

Store jar of mix in a cool, dry place for up to 1 month.

*Tip:

To toast nuts, preheat oven to 350°F. Spread nuts in a single layer in a shallow baking pan. Bake for 5 to 10 minutes or until light brown, shaking pan once or twice; cool.

**To Make Cookies:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Empty the contents of the jar into a large bowl. In a small bowl whisk together 1 egg, 1/4 cup softened butter, and 1/4 cup vegetable oil. Add egg mixture to flour mixture; stir until combined. Drop dough by rounded teaspoons 2 inches apart onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until edges are very light brown. Cool on cookie sheet for 1 minute. Transfer cookies to a wire rack; cool.

Reviews

