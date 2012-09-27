Triple-Coconut Cream Pie

Enjoy a taste of the tropics on your holiday table with this Triple Coconut Cream Pie recipe. For the best results (and flavor), chill this coconut cream pie three to six hours before serving.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
50 mins
bake:
38 mins at 325°
cool:
1 hr
chill:
3 hrs
Yield:
8 slices
Nutrition Info
Triple-Coconut Cream Pie

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. In a medium bowl stir together cookie crumbs, the 3/4 cup flaked coconut, and the lime peel. Stir in melted butter. Press onto the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until set. Cool completely on a wire rack.

  • In a large saucepan combine sugar, cornstarch, and salt. Gradually stir in milk and cream of coconut. Cook and stir over medium-high heat until thickened and bubbly; reduce heat. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Remove from heat. In a small bowl lightly beat egg yolks with a fork. Gradually stir about 1 cup of the hot filling into yolks. Add yolk mixture to saucepan. Bring to a gentle boil, stirring constantly; reduce heat. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Remove from heat. Stir in coconut extract and vanilla. Keep filling warm.

  • Prepare Vanilla Meringue. Pour warm filling into cooled piecrust. Spread meringue over warm filling, sealing to edge of crust. Sprinkle with the 1/4 cup coconut. Bake for 30 minutes. Cool on a wire rack for 60 minutes. Chill for 3 to 6 hours for before serving; cover for longer storage.

Nutrition Facts (Triple-Coconut Cream Pie)

Per Serving:
644 calories; total fat 33g; saturated fat 19g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 9g; cholesterol 177mg; sodium 400mg; potassium 301mg; carbohydrates 80g; fiber 1g; sugar 59g; protein 9g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 632IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 48mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 141mg; iron 1mg.

Vanilla Meringue

Ingredients

Directions

  • Allow 4 egg whites to stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. In a mixing bowl combine the whites, 1 teaspoon vanilla, and 1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed about 1 minute or until soft peaks form (tips curl). Gradually add 1/4 cup sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, beating on high speed about 5 minutes or until mixture forms stiff, glossy peaks (tips stand straight) and sugar dissolves. Immediately spread meringue over hot pie filling, sealing to edge of pastry.

Reviews

Kimmy Starr
Rating: Unrated
02/21/2016
Amazing recipe. Came out so tasty. Will be making again. However the flaked cOcnut chips burnt in the oven so maybe wont add them again.
