Triple-Chocolate Truffles

Rating: 3.92 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Just when you thought truffles couldn't get any richer, an elegant drizzle of dark chocolate or white baking chocolate tops them off!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium heavy saucepan heat and stir the 12 ounces semisweet chocolate over very low heat until melted and smooth. Remove from heat; stir in cream cheese until mixture is combined. In a small bowl stir together coffee crystals and the water; add to the chocolate mixture, stirring until smooth. Cover and chill for 1 to 2 hours or until firm.

  • Line a baking sheet with waxed paper. Using two spoons, drop the truffle mixture into 1-inch mounds on prepared baking sheet. Cover and chill for 1 to 2 hours or until firm. Roll mounds into smooth balls.

  • Meanwhile, in a heavy medium saucepan heat and stir the 1-1/3 cups milk chocolate pieces and the shortening over low heat until mixture is melted and smooth. Remove from heat; cool to room temperature.

  • Using a fork, dip balls into chocolate mixture, allowing excess chocolate to drip back into saucepan. Return truffles to baking sheet; chill about 30 minutes or until firm.

  • In a small heavy saucepan heat and stir the 2 ounces dark chocolate and/or white chocolate over low heat until melted and smooth. (To use both dark chocolate and white baking chocolate, melt each one in a separate heavy small saucepan.) Drizzle melted chocolate over tops of truffles. Chill for a few minutes or until set.

To Store:

Place truffles in a single layer in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
113 calories; total fat 7g; saturated fat 4g; polyunsaturated fatg; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 6mg; sodium 15mg; potassium 52mg; carbohydrates 13g; fiber 1g; sugar 11g; protein 1g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 49IU; vitamin cmg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalentsmg; vitamin b6mg; folatemcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 10mg; ironmg.

Reviews (2)

Eva Brunson Tackett
Rating: Unrated
10/20/2016
Where did the cute plastic boxes come from? I can't find anything like them online.
Ruth S
Rating: Unrated
10/29/2016
IF made for gifts how long will they keep?
