Triple Berry Cobbler

Rating: 3.9 stars
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
  • 20 Ratings

Take the work out of making cobbler by letting your slow cooker do the work. Choose a whole grain muffin mix to make this dessert even healthier.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
slow-cook:
3 hrs (low) + 1 hour (high)
cool:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Lightly coat a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray; set aside.

  • In cooker combine frozen berries, pie filling, and sugar.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 3 hours. Turn cooker to high-heat setting. In a medium bowl combine muffin mix, the water, and oil; stir just until combined. Spoon muffin mixture over berry mixture.

  • Cover and cook for 1 hour more or until a wooden toothpick inserted into center of muffin mixture comes out clean. Turn off cooker. If possible, remove crockery liner from cooker. Cool, uncovered, for 30 to 45 minutes on wire rack before serving.

  • If desired, serve with yogurt and honey.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
162 calories; total fat 4g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 116mg; potassium 13mg; carbohydrates 31g; fiber 3g; sugar 14g; protein 1g; vitamin a 0IU; vitamin c 2mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 20mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 10mg; iron 1mg.
Reviews

