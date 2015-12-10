Tortilla-Chicken Skillet Casserole

Rating: 4.86 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Spread tortilla strips in an even layer on two large baking sheets. Bake 15 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

  • Meanwhile, in an extra-large skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion, garlic, and oregano; cook about 3 minutes or until onion is tender, stirring occasionally. Add tomatoes and chipotle chile pepper(s) plus the 1 teaspoon adobo sauce. Bring to boiling; cook 1 minute, stirring occasionally. Add broth; return to boiling. Simmer, uncovered, 5 minutes. Stir in cooked chicken and black pepper; heat.

  • Set aside a few of the baked tortilla strips. Gradually stir the remaining tortilla strips into the chicken mixture; heat. Remove from heat; sprinkle with cheese. Top with cilantro sprigs and the reserved tortilla strips. In a bowl combine sour cream and milk; serve with the casserole.

*Tip

Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.

Shortcut

Skip Step 1 and use crushed tortilla chips or broken tostada pieces instead.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
286 calories; 12 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 57 mg cholesterol; 735 mg sodium. 534 mg potassium; 24 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 21 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 574 IU vitamin a; 22 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 10 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 190 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
10/15/2017
5 stars, delicious & easy! Rather than cutting & baking tortilla strips, just use chips or broken tostada shells. Use 2 tsp chicken stock base or bouillon instead of broth for nicer thickness. The cheese gives it a different & yummy flavor. We serve on top of nacho chips rather than mixing all in.
