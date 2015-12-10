Tortilla-Chicken Skillet Casserole
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
*Tip
Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.
Shortcut
Skip Step 1 and use crushed tortilla chips or broken tostada pieces instead.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
286 calories; 12 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 57 mg cholesterol; 735 mg sodium. 534 mg potassium; 24 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 21 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 574 IU vitamin a; 22 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 10 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 190 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;