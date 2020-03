Tortellini with Broccolini

Rating: 5.0 stars I've made a variation of this for years, and my family loves it. Got to add some fresh Parmesan cheese, some crusty Italian Bread and dinner is served! But BH&G? Can you do something about most all your recipe video's? The text that shows is REALLY whacky and makes no sense! PLEASE FIX THIS! Thanks!

Rating: 2 stars we found this to be very dry .. Too many red peppers. Maybe over night once it is cold and we add Italian dressing it will be better

Rating: Unrated nmckenna2355472 - "red peppers" as you quote are not called for in this recipe. That would be a good addition, I would think, that would add to the moisture.

Advertisement