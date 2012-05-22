Torta Ahogada (Drowned Sandwich)
Ingredients
Directions
Spread Chunky Guacamole on one split side of each of the rolls; spread Refried Beans on the other split side of each roll. Pile Carnitas on the bottom half of each roll; close rolls. Generously ladle Red Chile Sauce over rolls. Sprinkle with cheese. If desired, top with pickled jalapeño peppers.
Carnitas
Ingredients
Directions
Trim fat from meat. Cut meat into 1-1/2-inch cubes. In a Dutch oven cook meat, half at a time, in hot lard over medium-high heat, stirring to brown meat evenly. Remove meat from Dutch oven. Add onion and garlic to Dutch oven; cook until lightly browned and tender. Return all of the meat to Dutch oven.
Add the water, orange peel, orange juice, thyme, salt, oregano, crushed red pepper, and bay leaves to Dutch oven. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 2 hours. Remove lid; increase heat so mixture boils gently. Cook, uncovered 30 to 40 minutes or until nearly all of the liquid has evaporated, gently stirring occasionally. Discard thyme sprigs and bay leaves. Using a slotted spoon, transfer meat to a serving bowl.
Refried Beans
Ingredients
Directions
Rinse beans. In a large saucepan or Dutch oven combine beans and 4 cups of the water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Cover and let stand for 1 hour. (Or place beans in water in pan. Cover and let soak in a cool place overnight.) Drain and rinse beans.
In the same saucepan or Dutch oven combine beans, 4 cups fresh water, and the salt. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 2-1/2 to 3 hours or until beans are very tender. Drain beans, reserving liquid.
In a heavy large skillet heat bacon drippings. Stir in garlic. Add beans, mash thoroughly with a potato masher. Stir in enough of the cooking liquid (about 1/4 cup) to make a pastelike mixture. Cook, uncovered, over low heat for 8 to 10 minutes or until mixture is thick, stirring often.
Red Chile Sauce
Ingredients
Directions
In a 4-quart Dutch oven combine broth, onion, and garlic. Bring to boiling; reduce heat to medium. Simmer, uncovered, for 15 minutes. Stir in chile peppers and tortilla pieces; remove from heat. Cover and let stand for 30 minutes.
Transfer half of the chile pepper mixture to a food processor or blender. Cover and process or blend until smooth. Strain processed or blended mixture through a fine-mesh sieve; discard solids. Repeat with the remaining chile pepper mixture. Return strained mixture to the Dutch oven. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer sauce, uncovered, for 15 minutes or until slightly thickened.
Season to taste with salt and hot pepper sauce.
Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.
Chunky Guacamole
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium bowl combine tomatoes, green onions, lime juice, oil, garlic, salt, and pepper. Gently stir in avocados. Serve immediately or cover the surface with plastic wrap and chill for up to 1 hour.