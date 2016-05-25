Tomato Tapenade Dip

Rating: 2.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 2 Ratings

Super simple and flavorful, this easy dip can be made ahead of a party for a quick appetizer. Cayenne pepper gives this tomato and olive dip a spicy bite.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl stir together the first five ingredients (through cayenne pepper). Stir in olives and garlic. Cover and chill for 2 to 24 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Serve dip with pita chips, baguette slices, and/or crackers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
38 calories; 3 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 202 mg sodium. 129 mg potassium; 4 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 132 IU vitamin a; 8 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 1 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 17 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 06/03/2020