Tomato Salad with Guajillo Chile Dressing

This vibrant salad inspired by the colors of the Mexican flag features a tantalizing blend of garlic, guajillo pepper, cilantro, and onion atop a bed of tomatoes.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

35 mins
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • For dressing, in an 8-inch skillet heat oil over medium. Add chile pepper and garlic; cook and stir 30 seconds. Remove skillet from heat. Transfer pepper to a blender, reserving oil and garlic in skillet to cool 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Add vinegar and 1/4 tsp. salt to blender. Cover and blend 30 seconds. Add oil to blender (set skillet aside without washing). Cover and blend 1 to 2 minutes more or until nearly smooth. Transfer dressing to a screw-top jar; seal lid.

  • Return same skillet to medium heat, adding additional oil if needed. Lay green onions in skillet. Cook 4 minutes or until onions are wilted and browned in spots, turning frequently. If desired, cut into 1/4-inch slices.

  • To serve, place tomato slices on a platter. Sprinkle tomatoes with sea salt and top with green onions. Shake dressing; drizzle some of the dressing over tomatoes. (Store remaining dressing in refrigerator). Sprinkle salad with cheese and cilantro.

Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.

Nutrition Facts

257 calories; fat 22g; cholesterol 10mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 12g; mono fat 14g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 6g; protein 5g; vitamin a 2552.2IU; vitamin c 35.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 1.5mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 49.1mcg; vitamin b12 0.2mcg; sodium 407mg; potassium 552mg; calcium 128mg; iron 1.5mg.
