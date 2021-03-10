Tomato-Caper Sauce

Move over, jarred pasta sauce. In only 10 minutes, this combo of canned tomatoes, red wine, herbs, and capers simmers to a rich-bodied sauce for all kinds of culinary uses.

By Lisa Holderness Brown
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Ingredients

Directions

  • In an extra-large skillet cook onion and garlic in 2 tablespoons hot olive oil over medium 4 to 5 minutes or until tender. Add tomatoes, wine, and crushed red pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in basil, capers, and, if desired, dried tomatoes. Let cool 1 hour.

  • Divide sauce into three 2-cup freezer containers (or 1-quart resealable freezer bags). Cover; freeze up to 6 months. Use sauce portion(s) in Sicilian Cod with Tomato-Caper Sauce and/or Tortellini & Smoked Sausage in Tomato-Caper Sauce. Makes three 2-cup portions.

Sicilian Cod with Tomato-Caper Sauce

In an extra-large skillet heat one frozen portion Tomato-Caper Sauce, covered, over medium-low 25 minutes or until bubbly, stirring occasionally. Stir in 1/4 cup golden raisins and, if desired, 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar or lemon juice. Sprinkle four 6-oz. cod or white fish fillets with kosher salt and black pepper; place in skillet with sauce, turning to coat. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Cook, covered, 8 to 10 minutes or until fish flakes easily. Serve fish and sauce over orzo pasta or rice and, if desired, top with toasted sliced almonds. Serves 4.Nutrition analysis per serving: 353 calories, 35 g protein, 39 g carbohydrate, 5 g total fat (1 g sat. fat), 72 mg cholesterol, 2 g fiber, 12 g total sugar, 18% Vitamin A, 28% Vitamin C, 810 mg sodium, 6% calcium, 11% iron

Tortellini & Smoked Sausage in Tomato-Caper Sauce

In a 4- to 6-quart pot heat one frozen portion Tomato-Caper Sauce and 3 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth over medium-high, covered, 15 minutes or until sauce is bubbly, stirring occasionally. Stir in two 10-oz. packages refrigerated cheese tortellini and one 13.5-ounce cooked smoked link sausage or Andouille sausage, halved lengthwise and sliced. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in 4 cups chopped fresh spinach. Serves 6.Nutrition analysis per serving: 538 calories, 24 g protein, 52 g carbohydrate, 26 g total fat (9 g sat. fat), 75 mg cholesterol, 4 g fiber, 8 g total sugar, 49% Vitamin A, 24% Vitamin C, 1531 mg sodium, 15% calcium, 19% iron

Cook 12 oz. bucatini or fettuccine pasta according to package directions, adding 4 cups chopped broccolini for the last 5 minutes cooking time. Drain and set aside. In a large skillet heat one frozen portion Tomato-Caper Sauce and 12 to 18 cooked Italian-style chicken or beef meatballs (12 to 20 oz.) until sauce is thawed and sauce and meatballs are warmed through, stirring occasionally. Serve over pasta and broccolini. If desired, top with grated Parmesan cheese. Makes 5 to 6 servings.Nutrition analysis per serving: 458 calories, 26 g protein, 67 g carbohydrate, 9 g total fat (3 g sat. fat), 52 mg cholesterol, 5 g fiber, 10 g total sugar, 20% Vitamin A, 20% Vitamin C, 671 mg sodium, 11% calcium, 21% iron

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
254 calories; fat 9g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 32g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 6g; sugars 19g; protein 5g; vitamin a 3382.9IU; vitamin c 92mg; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 16.1mcg; sodium 1697mg; potassium 112mg; calcium 114mg; iron 3.5mg.
