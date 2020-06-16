Tomato and Prosciutto Tartines

A quick pesto-like mix made with arugula serves as the base for these fresh and flavorful open-face sandwiches.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat broiler. In a small bowl combine 1 tablespoon oil and one-third of the garlic. Brush bread slices with oil mixture. Arrange on a baking sheet. Broil 4 inches from the heat 1 to 2 minutes or until lightly toasted, turning once.

  • In a small food processor or blender combine the remaining 3 tablespoons oil, remaining garlic, 1 cup of the arugula, walnuts, Parmesan, lemon juice, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cover and process or blend until finely chopped.

  • Spread mixture over bread. Top with tomatoes, prosciutto, and mozzarella and broil 2 to 3 minutes more. If desired, drizzle with olive oil. Top with additional arugula.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
443 calories; 34 g total fat; 9 g saturated fat; 9 g polyunsaturated fat; 12 g monounsaturated fat; 38 mg cholesterol; 766 mg sodium. 292 mg potassium; 20 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 17 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 958 IU vitamin a; 12 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 63 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 296 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

