Tomatillo Pulled Chicken Sandwiches

Rating: 4.08 stars
25 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2

Since the tomatillo chicken for these pulled chicken sandwiches starts with rotisserie meat, prep work is simple. Then, this chicken recipe continues on the "easy" motif with a three-step slow cooker method.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Tomatillo Pulled Chicken Sandwiches

Ingredients

Directions

The day before:

  • Remove meat from chickens, discarding skin and bones. Using two forks, pull meat apart into shreds. Place shredded chicken in a storage container; cover and chill overnight. Prepare Tomatillo-Garlic Sauce. Transfer to a storage container; cover and chill overnight.

Tailgate day:

  • In a 3-1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker with a car adapter combine shredded chicken and sauce. Cover and heat on high-heat setting about 2 hours or until heated through. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

  • Tightly cover slow cooker and tote in an insulated carrier. Tote desired toppings in an insulated cooler with ice packs.

  • At the tailgating site, plug slow cooker into car adapter and keep chicken mixture warm on warm-heat setting. To serve, fill rolls with chicken mixture and toppings.

Must-have equipment:

3-1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker with a car adapterInsulated carrierInsulated cooler with ice packs

Nutrition Facts (Tomatillo Pulled Chicken Sandwiches)

Per Serving:
291 calories; 11 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 65 mg cholesterol; 1017 mg sodium. 39 mg potassium; 32 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 18 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 292 IU vitamin a; 17 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 8 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 30 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Tomatillo-Garlic Sauce

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a blender or food processor combine tomatillos, onion, cilantro, lime juice, vegetable oil, jalapeño, garlic, cumin, salt, and black pepper. Cover and process until smooth.

*Tip:

Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.

Reviews (3)

getgo2012
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2018
Easy peasy! Quite tasty~ I went over board with sauce , it asked for 2x11oz & I poured all 2x14oz of tomatillos, making it a little runny. However, we enjoyed. It¿s a do over. :)
MS10751156
Rating: 3 stars
06/25/2018
Why not just make this for a HOME PARTY ???
Sarah
Rating: Unrated
09/16/2015
MUST-HAVE EQUIPMENT:  3-1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker with a car adapter... because this would be impossible to prepare and eat at home?
