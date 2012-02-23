Tomatillo Pulled Chicken Sandwiches
Since the tomatillo chicken for these pulled chicken sandwiches starts with rotisserie meat, prep work is simple. Then, this chicken recipe continues on the "easy" motif with a three-step slow cooker method.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Tomatillo Pulled Chicken Sandwiches
Ingredients
Directions
Must-have equipment:
3-1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker with a car adapterInsulated carrierInsulated cooler with ice packs
Nutrition Facts (Tomatillo Pulled Chicken Sandwiches)
Per Serving:
291 calories; 11 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 65 mg cholesterol; 1017 mg sodium. 39 mg potassium; 32 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 18 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 292 IU vitamin a; 17 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 8 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 30 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;
Tomatillo-Garlic Sauce
Ingredients
Directions
*Tip:
Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.