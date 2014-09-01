Tofu Stir-Fry with Soba Noodles
Ingredients
Directions
Cook soba according to package directions; drain. Return to hot pan; cover and keep warm.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet heat sesame oil over medium-high heat. Add garlic and ginger; cook and stir for 30 seconds. Add sweet pepper; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Add tofu; cook for 1 minute more, stirring gently.
Stir in cilantro (if desired), teriyaki sauce, and the water. Gradually add spinach, stirring just until spinach is wilted. Serve with cooked soba.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
294 calories; 10 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 648 mg sodium. 36 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 21 g protein;