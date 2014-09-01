Tofu Stir-Fry with Soba Noodles

Rating: 3.35 stars
17 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 2
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook soba according to package directions; drain. Return to hot pan; cover and keep warm.

  • Meanwhile, in a large skillet heat sesame oil over medium-high heat. Add garlic and ginger; cook and stir for 30 seconds. Add sweet pepper; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Add tofu; cook for 1 minute more, stirring gently.

  • Stir in cilantro (if desired), teriyaki sauce, and the water. Gradually add spinach, stirring just until spinach is wilted. Serve with cooked soba.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
294 calories; 10 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 648 mg sodium. 36 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 21 g protein;

Reviews (1)

MS11478557
Rating: 4 stars
10/11/2018
The sauce was very good, but it was too little of it for the amount of noodles. The amount of sauce would probably serve 3 people, but the 5 oz of noodles were probably good for 6.
