Tofu Stackup

Rating: 2.5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This satisfying and healthy vegetarian dinner recipe highlights the best of summer produce, including corn, sweet peppers, and green tomatoes.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan cook corn, covered, in boiling salted water for 7 minutes. Drain.

  • Meanwhile, slice each block of tofu horizontally into four slices. In a shallow dish combine cornmeal, chili powder, and salt; dip tofu into mixture to coat.

  • In a 12-inch skillet heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Cook tofu in batches for 2 to 3 minutes per side until crisp and golden brown, adding more oil as needed. Remove tofu from skillet. Add sweet pepper and green tomatoes to remaining oil in skillet; cook about 3 minutes until tomatoes are heated through and lightly browned and pepper slices are crisp-tender.

  • Cut corn from cobs. Place one slice of tofu on each of four serving plates. Top with half of the corn, pepper slices, and tomato slices. Top with remaining tofu slices and remaining corn, pepper, and tomatoes. Serve with lime wedges and fresh cilantro leaves, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
306 calories; 16 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 382 mg sodium. 691 mg potassium; 28 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 15 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1749 IU vitamin a; 58 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 44 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 71 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

halfnelson79079
Rating: Unrated
10/10/2018
Thank you for posting the vegan recipes! The chocolate banana pudding is marvelous. Tofu Pad Thai is excellent! Please keep them coming!raf
