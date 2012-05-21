Tofu Stackup

In a 12-inch skillet heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Cook tofu in batches for 2 to 3 minutes per side until crisp and golden brown, adding more oil as needed. Remove tofu from skillet. Add sweet pepper and green tomatoes to remaining oil in skillet; cook about 3 minutes until tomatoes are heated through and lightly browned and pepper slices are crisp-tender.