Tofu Scramble

Rating: Unrated

Salt, pepper, and a bit of turmeric are all it takes to make these delicious tofu scrambled eggs. Whether you're going plant-based or have an egg allergy, these vegan scrambled eggs will hit the spot at breakfast time. Enjoy as-is or feel free to get fancy by creating a tofu scramble with your favorite veggies and cheese.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Katlyn Moncada

Recipe Summary

total:
15 mins
Servings:
3
Max Servings:
4
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Drain tofu and pat dry well with paper towels. Coarsely crumble tofu into a bowl; set aside.

  • In a large skillet heat ghee or olive oil over medium. Add tofu, salt, turmeric, and pepper. Cook and stir gently for 2 minutes. Add cream or milk. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, 2 to 3 minutes more or until desired consistency.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
180 calories; total fat 13g; saturated fat 5g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 17mg; sodium 413mg; potassium 219mg; carbohydrates 4g; fiber 3g; sugar 1g; protein 11g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 272IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 1mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 223mg; iron 3mg.
