Tofu & Pickled Vegetable Sandwich
Pile it high! These seared tofu sandwiches stack on the veggies for a meatless sandwich that's actually filling.
Ingredients
Directions
For pickled vegetables: In a medium bowl combine vegetables, shallot, vinegar, sugar, and salt; let stand at least 10 minutes.
Wrap tofu with paper towels; press firmly to squeeze out excess moisture. In a small bowl stir together mayonnaise and sriracha. Spread half the mixture in a thin layer on one side of each tofu slice.
Heat an extra-large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add tofu slices, mayonnaise mixture side down; cook until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Turn; cook 2 to 3 minutes more. Remove pan from heat. Drizzle tofu with lime juice.
Spread rolls with remaining mayonnaise mixture. Top with tofu, drained pickled vegetables, and cilantro.