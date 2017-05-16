Tofu & Pickled Vegetable Sandwich

Rating: 4 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Pile it high! These seared tofu sandwiches stack on the veggies for a meatless sandwich that's actually filling.

Ingredients

Directions

  • For pickled vegetables: In a medium bowl combine vegetables, shallot, vinegar, sugar, and salt; let stand at least 10 minutes.

  • Wrap tofu with paper towels; press firmly to squeeze out excess moisture. In a small bowl stir together mayonnaise and sriracha. Spread half the mixture in a thin layer on one side of each tofu slice.

  • Heat an extra-large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add tofu slices, mayonnaise mixture side down; cook until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Turn; cook 2 to 3 minutes more. Remove pan from heat. Drizzle tofu with lime juice.

  • Spread rolls with remaining mayonnaise mixture. Top with tofu, drained pickled vegetables, and cilantro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
401 calories; 17 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 8 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 6 mg cholesterol; 648 mg sodium. 376 mg potassium; 45 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 19 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 5365 IU vitamin a; 12 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 116 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 351 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

jillyburkeoutl
Rating: 3 stars
03/08/2018
Lots of work to chop all the veggies but a very good sandwich with plenty of sriracha kick.
