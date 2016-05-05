Tofu and Mushroom-Onion Skewers with Plum Dipping Sauce

Tofu is a low-calorie veggie that builds with flavor when grilled and dipped in plum sauce.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place tofu in a large bowl. Add 1/2 cup of the Tare Glaze; toss gently to coat. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator overnight, tossing occasionally. Cover and chill remaining glaze until needed.

  • If using wooden skewers, soak in water 30 minutes. For red plum sauce, in a small saucepan combine next seven ingredients (through five-spice powder). Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Stir in cilantro; cover to keep warm.

  • Drain tofu, discarding marinade. Gently toss tofu with 2 Tbsp. of the oil; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Thread tofu onto skewers, leaving 1/4 inch between pieces.

  • Alternately thread mushrooms and green onions onto skewers, leaving 1/4 inch between pieces. Brush with remaining 2 Tbsp. oil; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Brush with some of the remaining glaze.

  • Grease grill rack. Grill tofu and vegetable skewers, uncovered, over medium-high heat 8 to 10 minutes or until light brown, turning and brushing once with remaining glaze.

  • If desired, sprinkle tofu and vegetables with peanuts and additional cilantro. Serve with red plum sauce.

Nutrition Facts (Tofu and Mushroom-Onion Skewers with Plum Dipping Sauce)

Per Serving:
472 calories; 20 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 12 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 1 mg cholesterol; 1090 mg sodium. 710 mg potassium; 63 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 42 g sugar; 16 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 340 IU vitamin a; 14 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 73 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 303 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Tare Glaze

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan combine broth, wine, soy sauce, sugar, ginger, garlic, fish sauce, and pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 25 to 30 minutes or until reduced to 1 cup; cool. Strain sauce through a fine-mesh sieve; discard solids. Store, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks.

