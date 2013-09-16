Toffee-Pecan Cookie Mix

Advertisement

In a 1-quart canning jar or other glass jar layer ingredients in the following order: flour, brown sugar, granulated sugar, baking soda, cream of tarter, salt, chocolate pieces, toffee pieces, coconut, and pecans. Seal jar. Attach directions for making cookies.**

To Store: Store jar of mix in a cool, dry place for up to 1 month.

*Tip: To toast nuts, preheat oven to 350°F. Spread nuts in a single layer in a shallow baking pan. Bake for 5 to 10 minutes or until light brown, shaking pan once or twice; cool.

**To Make Cookies: Preheat oven to 350°F. Empty the contents of the jar into a large bowl. In a small bowl whisk together 1 egg, 1/4 cup softened butter, and 1/4 cup vegetable oil. Add egg mixture to flour mixture; stir until combined. Drop dough by rounded teaspoons 2 inches apart onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until edges are very light brown. Cool on cookie sheet for 1 minute. Transfer cookies to a wire rack; cool.

Milk Chocolate-Cherry Cookie Mix: Prepare as directed, except use milk chocolate pieces in place of the bittersweet chocolate pieces and snipped dried cherries or cranberries in place of the toffee pieces.

Tropical White Chocolate Cookie Mix: Prepare as directed, except substitute white baking pieces for the bittersweet chocolate pieces, snipped dried apricots for the toffee pieces, and toasted chopped macadamia nuts for the pecans.

Toffee-Peanut Cookie Mix: Prepare as directed, except use candy-coated chocolate pieces instead of the bittersweet chocolate pieces and salted, roasted peanuts instead of the pecans.