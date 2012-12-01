Toasty Coconut Wedges

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Ingredients

Directions

  • Position a rack in middle of oven; preheat to 300°F. Grease a 10-inch fluted tart pan or 10-inch springform pan, or line a large baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside.

  • On a large baking sheet spread 1 1/2 cups coconut in an even layer. Bake, stirring every 3 minutes, until evenly toasted, about 12 to 15 minutes. Stir in the 1 cup oats. Continue baking, stirring every 3 minutes, until coconut is well toasted and the color of graham crackers and oats are beginning to brown, about 6 to 8 minutes more. Cool slightly.

  • In a food processor place toasted coconut-oat mixture. Cover and process until ground almost to flour consistency but not clumped or oily-looking, scraping sides of bowl occasionally.

  • In a large bowl beat butter, granulated and brown sugars, salt, and almond extract with an electric mixer on medium speed until very well blended and lightened in color, about 2 minutes. On low speed, beat in ground coconut-oat mixture. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Sit in any remaining flour until evenly incorporated. If dough is crumbly, work in up to 3 teaspoons water until it holds together.

  • Press dough evenly into bottom of prepared pan. Lay a piece of waxed paper over dough, pressing down and smoothing with your fingertips. Remove waxed paper. Using a table knife, carefully score dough into quarters (avoid cutting all the way to the bottom of pan); score each quarter into 4 or 5 wedges.

  • For coconut topping, sprinkle with the 1/4 cup coconut and the 2 tablespoons oats. Generously sprinkle edge with coarse green sugar, gently pressing sugar into dough.

  • Bake for 30 minutes. If coconut topping becomes too brown, cover loosely with foil. Continue baking, covered, for 20 to 25 minutes or until shortbread is fragrant, nicely browned all over, and feels almost firm when pressed in center.

  • Transfer to a wire rack; let cool 5 to 10 minutes to firm up slightly. Cut wedges along scored lines. Let stand until cooled or barely warm. If using a springform pan, carefully remove sides. Separate wedges. Using a spatula, transfer wedges to wire rack. Cool completely.

Tips

Store in a cool spot up to 2 days.Freeze up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
260 calories; fat 16g; cholesterol 31mg; saturated fat 11g; carbohydrates 29g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 16g; protein 2g; vitamin a 340.1IU; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.8mg; folate 24.2mcg; sodium 102mg; potassium 55mg; calcium 10.1mg; iron 1.1mg.
