Toasty Coconut Wedges

In a large bowl beat butter, granulated and brown sugars, salt, and almond extract with an electric mixer on medium speed until very well blended and lightened in color, about 2 minutes. On low speed, beat in ground coconut-oat mixture. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Sit in any remaining flour until evenly incorporated. If dough is crumbly, work in up to 3 teaspoons water until it holds together.