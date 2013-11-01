Toasted Walnuts with Tart Cherries and Rosemary

Drizzle golden walnuts in butter then coat in fresh rosemary and a dash of salt and pepper for a savory party snack.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350°F.

  • Place the walnuts in a medium bowl; drizzle with butter. Toss to coat. Add the rosemary, salt, and pepper; toss to mix. Spread the nuts out in a 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake until the nuts smell toasty and are just lightly browned, 12 to 14 minutes, stirring halfway through.

  • Transfer the nuts to a bowl (it can be the same one they were first mixed in), add the dried cherries, and toss to mix. Serve warm, or let cool, then transfer to a serving bowl or store in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
161 calories; 14 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 9 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 5 mg cholesterol; 153 mg sodium. 112 mg potassium; 10 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 241 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 19 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 25 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

