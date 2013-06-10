Toasted S'mores Cocktail

Rating: 3.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 3 Ratings

What's a barbecue without cocktails? Especially a smore cocktail that goes great with a bonfire.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Toasted S'mores Cocktail

Ingredients

Directions

  • Fill a cocktail shaker half full with Smoked Ice Cubes. Add chocolate liqueur, vodka, and whipping cream. Cover and shake until very cold.

  • Strain into two tall glasses filled with additional ice cubes. Garnish with Smoked Graham Cracker pieces and chocolate curls.

Nutrition Facts (Toasted S'mores Cocktail)

Per Serving:
402 calories; 12 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 42 mg cholesterol; 30 mg sodium. 37 mg potassium; 27 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 24 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 446 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 3 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 25 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Smoked Ice Cubes

Ingredients

Directions

  • At least one hour before grilling, soak wood chips in enough water to cover. Drain before using.

  • Place ice cubes in a 9x5-inch disposable foil pan. For a charcoal grill, arrange medium-hot coals around edge of grill. Test for medium heat in center of grill. Sprinkle wood chips over coals. Place pan on grill rack over center of grill. Cover and grill for 30 minutes. (For a gas grill, preheat grill. Reduce heat to medium. Adjust for indirect cooking. Add wood chips according to the manufacturer's directions. Grill as above.)

  • Remove pan from grill; cool. Pour water into ice cube trays. Freeze for at least 8 hours or until firm.

Smoked Graham Crackers

Ingredients

Directions

  • At least 1 hour before grilling, soak wood chips in enough water to cover. Drain before using.

  • Place enough ice cubes in a 9x5-inch disposable foil pan to fill about one-fourth full. Arrange graham crackers in another 9x5-inch disposable foil pan, standing them on their edges. Place pan with the graham crackers on top of pan with the ice.

  • For a charcoal grill, arrange medium-hot coals around edge of grill. Test for medium heat in center of grill. Sprinkle wood chips over coals. Place stacked pans on grill rack over center of grill. Cover and grill for 8 to 10 minutes or until crackers are lightly browned and have a smoky aroma. (For a gas grill, preheat grill. Reduce heat to medium. Adjust for indirect cooking. Add wood chips according to the manufacturer's directions. Grill as above). If desired, break graham crackers into irregular pieces.

Reviews

