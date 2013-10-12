Toasted Sesame Green Beans with Teriyaki Glaze
Hoisin, soy, sesame, and ginger scent this healthy green bean side dish recipe with tempting Asian flavors.
Ingredients
Directions
Bring a large pot of salted water to boiling. Add green beans; return to boiling. Boil for 4 minutes. Add carrots; boil for 1 minute more. Drain well.Advertisement
In a small bowl stir together chicken broth, soy sauce, hoisin sauce, cornstarch, and sesame oil; set aside.
In a large wok or an extra-large nonstick skillet heat canola oil over high heat. Add mushrooms, ginger, and garlic; cook and stir about 3 minutes or until mushrooms are tender. Stir broth mixture and add to skillet; cook and stir about 1 minute or until just thickened and bubbly. Stir in green beans and carrots and the 2 tablespoons basil; heat through.
To serve, sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds and garnish with additional fresh basil leaves.
Make-Ahead Directions:
Green beans, carrots, mushrooms, garlic, and ginger can be cleaned and prepared up to 24 hours ahead. Store in separate containers in the refrigerator. If desired, cook beans and carrots as directed in Step 1. Plunge in a bowl of ice water to stop cooking; drain well. Place in an airtight container; cover. Chill for up to 24 hours.