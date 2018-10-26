LIVE

Tiramisu Ice Cream Cake with Mascarpone Ice Cream

Ice cream cake meets tiramisu for your new favorite dessert mash-up! Soft, cocoa-powder-covered cake layers sandwich creamy mascarpone ice cream and no one can resist it.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
30 mins
freeze:
7 hrs
stand:
10 mins
Servings:
16
Ingredients

Directions

  • For ice cream, in a large bowl beat cream and cheese with a mixer on medium until soft peaks form. Gradually beat in sweetened condensed milk and vanilla until combined (do not overbeat). Spread in a 9-inch loaf pan. Cover and freeze 4 to 6 hours or until just firm.

  • Meanwhile, grease and flour 3 9-inch round cake pans. Prepare cake mix according to package directions, adding coffee powder to the batter. Spread batter into prepared pans. Bake 15 to 18 minutes or until tops spring back with lightly touched. Cool in pans 10 minutes. Remove layers from pans; cool on wire racks.

  • To assemble, place one cake layer in a 9-inch springform pan, trimming to fit if needed. Spoon half of the ice cream over cake in pan; spread evenly. Sprinkle with half of the cocoa powder. Top with a second cake layer. Spoon remaining ice cream over layers; spread evenly. Sprinkle with remaining cocoa. Top with remaining cake layer. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze 3 to 4 hours or until firm.

  • Remove sides of springform pan. Using a wide spatula, transfer cake to a plate. Spread top and sides with dessert topping. Sprinkle with espresso beans. Cover and freeze until serving time. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Ice Cream

If desired, omit step 1 and use 5 cups coffee ice cream, softened, or vanilla ice cream mixed with 1 teaspoon instant espresso coffee powder.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
449 calories; total fat 25g; saturated fat 16g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 55mg; sodium 259mg; potassium 187mg; carbohydrates 48g; fiber 1g; sugar 21g; protein 5g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 600IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 7mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 152mg; iron 0mg.
