Tiramisu Chocolate Marble Cake
Make this marble cake recipe in your pressure cooker or slow cooker, you choose! Both are unexpected uses of the cooker with a unique cake flavor you'll quickly devour.
Generously coat a 3-cup fluted tube pan with baking spray. In a medium bowl beat butter with a mixer on medium 30 seconds. Add sugar, baking powder, and salt. Beat on medium 1 to 2 minutes more or until well combined. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. Add flour; beat just until combined. In a small bowl beat mascarpone cheese until smooth. Spoon half the batter into mascarpone cheese. Beat just until combined; set aside. In a small bowl whisk together boiling water and espresso powder until dissolved. Add to remaining plain batter. Stir in melted chocolate. Alternately drop spoonfuls of chocolate and mascarpone batters into the prepared pan. Using a table knife, gently cut through batters to swirl them together (do not overmix). Prepare as directed in desired cooker, below.
Fast 25 minute cook time
Place a steam rack in a 6-qt. electric or stove-top pressure cooker. Add 1 cup water to cooker. Set cake pan on steaming rack. Lock lid in place. Set electric cooker on high pressure to cook 25 minutes. For stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 25 minutes. Remove from heat. For both models, quickly release pressure. Open lid carefully. Carefully remove pan from cooker. Cool cake in pan on a wire rack 10 minutes. Invert cake on wire rack; cool completely. Drizzle with Mascarpone Icing.
Slow 2 1/2 hour cook time
Add 1 cup water to a 5- to 6-qt. slow cooker. Set cake pan in prepared cooker. Place a dish towel over top of slow cooker; add lid. Cook on high 2 1/2 to 3 hours or until a toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Carefully remove cake from cooker. Cool cake in pan on a wire rack 10 minutes. Invert cake on wire rack; cool completely. Drizzle with Mascarpone Icing.
Tips
This decadent cake will win rave reviews whether made in a pressure cooker or slow cooker. The pressure cooker produces a moist and tender dense cake, much like a steamed cake. The slow cooker cake will have a fine texture more typical of a traditionally baked cake.
Mascarpone Icing
In a small bowl beat mascarspone cheese with an electric mixer on medium speed for 30 seconds. Add 1 teaspoon of the milk and the amaretto; beat until smooth. Gradually beat in powdered sugar until smooth. Beat in remaining milk, 1 teaspoon at a time, until icing is of drizzling consistency.