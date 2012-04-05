Tinga Poblana
Transfer leftover chipotles in adobo to a small container. Cover and refrigerate them for up to one month.
Ingredients
Directions
Trim fat from pork shoulder; cut meat into 1-inch cubes. Set meat aside. In a large skillet cook chorizo over medium-high heat for about 8 minutes or until well browned, using a wooden spoon to break up chorizo as it cooks. Using a slotted spoon, transfer chorizo to a double thickness of paper towels to drain.
In a 3-1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker combine chorizo, pork, potatoes, onion, tomatoes, chipotle peppers, adobo sauce, garlic, thyme, bay leaves, oregano, salt, and sugar.
Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 8 hours.
Discard bay leaves. Spoon off fat from cooking liquid. Use two forks to pull meat apart into coarse shreds.
Serve stew mixture with tortilla chips; garnish each serving with avocado slices and queso fresco.
Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. when working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.