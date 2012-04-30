Tilapia with Grape Chutney
Healthy, easy, and economical make this fish dish a great catch. Best of all, the entire seafood dinner recipe can be ready in 20 minutes.
Ingredients
Directions
Thaw fish, if frozen. Rinse fish; pat dry with paper towels. Season with salt and pepper.
In a 12-inch skillet heat oil over medium-high heat; add fish. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork, turning once. Meanwhile, halve grapes.
Transfer fish to platter; keep warm. Add grapes, fruit bits, green onions, and spreadable fruit to skillet; cook and stir 2 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve sauce over fish. If desired, serve with cooked brown rice.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
305 calories; 9 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 5 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 57 mg cholesterol; 208 mg sodium. 604 mg potassium; 37 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 16 g sugar; 24 g protein; 486 IU vitamin a; 6 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 36 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 30 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;