Tilapia Pasta

Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to skillet. Add onion and fennel. Cook and stir for 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in garlic, capers, and Italian seasoning; cook and stir 1 minute more. Stir in undrained tomatoes, tomato sauce, and reserved pasta water. Bring to boiling. Boil gently, uncovered, for 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Stir in the pasta and fish, stirring to break up fish slightly. Sprinkle with parsley.