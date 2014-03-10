Tilapia Pasta

Rating: 4.6 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 5 Ratings

Searching for new tilapia recipes? Look no further. This fish pasta is a surprisingly simple weeknight dinner.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, reserving 1/4 cup of the cooking water. Set pasta and water aside. Meanwhile, season fish with salt and pepper. In a very large skillet heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add tilapia. Cook about 6 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Remove fish and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to skillet. Add onion and fennel. Cook and stir for 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in garlic, capers, and Italian seasoning; cook and stir 1 minute more. Stir in undrained tomatoes, tomato sauce, and reserved pasta water. Bring to boiling. Boil gently, uncovered, for 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Stir in the pasta and fish, stirring to break up fish slightly. Sprinkle with parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
283 calories; 6 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 28 mg cholesterol; 458 mg sodium. 586 mg potassium; 39 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 18 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 695 IU vitamin a; 16 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 124 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 70 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019