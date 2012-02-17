Three-Mushroom Soup

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 2 Ratings

Take your pick of meaty mushrooms. They all add up to a filling bowl of deliciousness.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan cook mushrooms, onion, and garlic in hot oil over medium heat about 10 minutes or until mushrooms are softened and most of the liquid is evaporated, stirring occasionally.

  • Add broth and dried thyme (if using). Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 20 minutes. Stir in fresh thyme (if using).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
58 calories; 3 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 474 mg sodium. 5 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 4 g protein;

Reviews

