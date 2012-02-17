Three-Mushroom Soup
Take your pick of meaty mushrooms. They all add up to a filling bowl of deliciousness.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large saucepan cook mushrooms, onion, and garlic in hot oil over medium heat about 10 minutes or until mushrooms are softened and most of the liquid is evaporated, stirring occasionally.Advertisement
Add broth and dried thyme (if using). Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 20 minutes. Stir in fresh thyme (if using).
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
58 calories; 3 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 474 mg sodium. 5 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 4 g protein;