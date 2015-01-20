Three Herb Chicken and Mushrooms
Because herbs are added to the chicken and mushroom pan sauce, every bite of this recipe is infused with flavor. Serve this chicken-mushroom recipe over a bed of pasta, quinoa or rice to soak up every last drop of the savory sauce.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°F. Season chicken on both sides with salt, pepper, 1 tablespoon of the rosemary, and 1 tablespoon of the thyme. Heat the olive oil over medium heat in a 12-inch cast iron skillet or very large oven-going skillet. Add chicken, skin side down, to the hot oil and cook for 5 to 7 minutes until browned on one side. Turn chicken pieces over and place skillet into the oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until done (at least 170°F).Advertisement
Remove chicken from skillet and set aside. Add mushrooms to skillet and turn heat to medium-high; cook stirring occasionally for 4 minutes. Add flour to skillet, stirring to coat. Stir in chicken broth, wine, and mustard. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir 1 minute more. Remove skillet from heat and add remaining rosemary, thyme, and parsley. Serve mushrooms sauce over chicken.