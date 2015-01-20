Three Herb Chicken and Mushrooms

Rating: 3.7 stars
235 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 95
  • 4 star values: 61
  • 3 star values: 28
  • 2 star values: 19
  • 1 star values: 32

Because herbs are added to the chicken and mushroom pan sauce, every bite of this recipe is infused with flavor. Serve this chicken-mushroom recipe over a bed of pasta, quinoa or rice to soak up every last drop of the savory sauce.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Season chicken on both sides with salt, pepper, 1 tablespoon of the rosemary, and 1 tablespoon of the thyme. Heat the olive oil over medium heat in a 12-inch cast iron skillet or very large oven-going skillet. Add chicken, skin side down, to the hot oil and cook for 5 to 7 minutes until browned on one side. Turn chicken pieces over and place skillet into the oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until done (at least 170°F).

  • Remove chicken from skillet and set aside. Add mushrooms to skillet and turn heat to medium-high; cook stirring occasionally for 4 minutes. Add flour to skillet, stirring to coat. Stir in chicken broth, wine, and mustard. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir 1 minute more. Remove skillet from heat and add remaining rosemary, thyme, and parsley. Serve mushrooms sauce over chicken.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
757 calories; 54 g total fat; 14 g saturated fat; 11 g polyunsaturated fat; 23 g monounsaturated fat; 310 mg cholesterol; 722 mg sodium. 756 mg potassium; 6 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 55 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 354 IU vitamin a; 5 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 14 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 22 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 36 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (13)

roots_6hotmail
Rating: 5 stars
09/12/2017
tried with chicken , also pork works much better with chicken,, love the mushroom sauce made the sauce loads of times now it,s so tasty..
rexpoland
Rating: 5 stars
06/19/2017
Classic concept & much akin to an archived family recipe - Pork Loin Raskova. Easy enough to half the recipe plus liked having the skin-on thighs de-boned. Nice touch at the serving stage to also add fresh zest of lemon or, if serving with wavy noodles, a dollop of sour cream laced with finely grated horseradish. Hearty & very smile-worthy.
kantach
Rating: 1 stars
04/25/2017
looks yu will try it todya.
annalannalou
Rating: 1 stars
10/12/2017
Terrible. Way too much Rosemary & Thyme...& I cut it less than half. Both spices. along with the dijon mustard are too overpowering & ruined the flavor of the chicken...never again.
tjs19634113056
Rating: Unrated
01/11/2018
We had this last night and it was great. However, I think there is a serious typ-o in the chicken amount. 4 pounds of chicken for 4 servings??? No way. And if you do the calories with about 1 pound of chicken, boneless/skinless, the calories per serving comes out to about 320 calories, a much better outcome than the 757 calories listed for this recipes.
Sally Cook
Rating: Unrated
03/05/2016
I agree with the question of calories, BUT- this was a very good & easy recipe, without being costly. You can also easily cut it down or make a larger amt..I made it for an after mass memorial & got a good many "can I get the recipe" questions.   It is definitely a MAKE AGAIN!
Katie Hall
Rating: Unrated
03/29/2015
This chicken and sauce was delicious but I fail to see how a serving of 2 thighs with sauce and mushrooms can be 246 calories. I used the bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs from Tyson and according to their calorie information on the package the chicken by itself for 4 oz. is 250 calories. Since that is just the chicken and the average thigh weighs 8 to 9 oz. there is no way the calorie count is accurate for this dish.
Sheida Garakouei
Rating: Unrated
05/23/2016
756 CALORIES!?!?!  that's nuts
Ann Philbeck
Rating: Unrated
07/27/2016
Great recipe. Such GREAT flavor. Used all my fresh growing herbs on my front porch. Made homemade garlic bread. (if you don't grow your own garlic, you should and my homemade french baguettes only have br flour, water, salt and yeast) fixed a great salad and we loved it very much, Thank you!
Perry Holobach
Rating: Unrated
06/13/2016
I use chicken breast, and I also sub the Dijon mustard for whole grain mustard. I plate over bow tie pasta-- amazing!
Deborah Burke
Rating: Unrated
02/07/2016
I can add to recipe box and add a comment, but can't figure out how to look at what is in my recipe box or look at comments
BHGTestKitchen
Rating: Unrated
03/31/2015
Hi, Katie. I'm Colleen from the Better Homes and Gardens Test Kitchen staff. You are right-that nutrition doesn't add up. I checked into it and did find that that nutrition information was entered incorrectly. We used skinned chicken to figure the nutrition facts rather than chicken with skin on. I updated the nutrition information. Look for that to be updated in the next day or two. Thanks for bringing this to our attention-what would we do without our readers!
Shar
Rating: Unrated
02/17/2016
I used boneless/ skinless chicken breast to help cut down the calorie count. i was worried about drying out the chicken, so after browning the chicken on both sides, I wrapped it up in foil and set it aside while i made the sauce. I added the chicken back into to the sauce and finished baking it in the oven.  It took an extra 15 minutes, but the chicken was moist and delicious, and my family (including my 2yo toddler) loved it!  Thanks!
More Reviews
