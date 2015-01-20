Three Herb Chicken and Mushrooms

Rating: 5 stars tried with chicken , also pork works much better with chicken,, love the mushroom sauce made the sauce loads of times now it,s so tasty..

Rating: 5 stars Classic concept & much akin to an archived family recipe - Pork Loin Raskova. Easy enough to half the recipe plus liked having the skin-on thighs de-boned. Nice touch at the serving stage to also add fresh zest of lemon or, if serving with wavy noodles, a dollop of sour cream laced with finely grated horseradish. Hearty & very smile-worthy.

Rating: 1 stars looks yu will try it todya.

Rating: 1 stars Terrible. Way too much Rosemary & Thyme...& I cut it less than half. Both spices. along with the dijon mustard are too overpowering & ruined the flavor of the chicken...never again.

Rating: Unrated We had this last night and it was great. However, I think there is a serious typ-o in the chicken amount. 4 pounds of chicken for 4 servings??? No way. And if you do the calories with about 1 pound of chicken, boneless/skinless, the calories per serving comes out to about 320 calories, a much better outcome than the 757 calories listed for this recipes.

Rating: Unrated I agree with the question of calories, BUT- this was a very good & easy recipe, without being costly. You can also easily cut it down or make a larger amt..I made it for an after mass memorial & got a good many "can I get the recipe" questions. It is definitely a MAKE AGAIN!

Rating: Unrated This chicken and sauce was delicious but I fail to see how a serving of 2 thighs with sauce and mushrooms can be 246 calories. I used the bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs from Tyson and according to their calorie information on the package the chicken by itself for 4 oz. is 250 calories. Since that is just the chicken and the average thigh weighs 8 to 9 oz. there is no way the calorie count is accurate for this dish.

Rating: Unrated 756 CALORIES!?!?! that's nuts

Rating: Unrated Great recipe. Such GREAT flavor. Used all my fresh growing herbs on my front porch. Made homemade garlic bread. (if you don't grow your own garlic, you should and my homemade french baguettes only have br flour, water, salt and yeast) fixed a great salad and we loved it very much, Thank you!

Rating: Unrated I use chicken breast, and I also sub the Dijon mustard for whole grain mustard. I plate over bow tie pasta-- amazing!

Rating: Unrated I can add to recipe box and add a comment, but can't figure out how to look at what is in my recipe box or look at comments

Rating: Unrated Hi, Katie. I'm Colleen from the Better Homes and Gardens Test Kitchen staff. You are right-that nutrition doesn't add up. I checked into it and did find that that nutrition information was entered incorrectly. We used skinned chicken to figure the nutrition facts rather than chicken with skin on. I updated the nutrition information. Look for that to be updated in the next day or two. Thanks for bringing this to our attention-what would we do without our readers!