Three-Cheese Philly with Sweet Grilled Onions

In a small bowl combine Muenster cheese, Fontina cheese, and American cheese. Split rolls lengthwise without cutting through opposite side. To each roll add meat from one skewer and 1/4 cup of the cheese mixture. Top with onions from pouch. Tightly wrap each sandwich in foil. Place wrapped sandwiches on grill rack directly over medium heat. Cover and grill for 6 to 8 minutes or until lightly toasted and cheese is melted, turning once halfway through grilling.