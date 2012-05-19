Three-Cheese Philly with Sweet Grilled Onions
Muenster, Fontina, and American top these melty grilled cheesesteak sandwiches.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large bowl toss onions, the 2 tablespoons oil, the vinegar, soy sauce, and brown sugar until well coated. Let stand for 10 minutes. Drain marinade, reserving 3 tablespoons.Advertisement
Fold a 36x18-inch sheet of heavy-duty foil in half to make an 18-inch square. Place onions in center of foil. Add the reserved 3 tablespoons marinade to onions. Bring up two opposite edges of foil and seal with a double fold. Fold remaining edges together to completely enclose mixture, leaving space for steam to build.
Place flank steak on a plate; cover with plastic wrap. Freeze about 25 minutes or until firm but not frozen. When firm, thinly slice steak across the grain into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Tightly thread meat, accordion-style, onto six 12-inch skewers.* In a small bowl combine Worcestershire sauce and the 1 tablespoon oil; brush onto meat. Sprinkle lightly with pepper.
For a gas or charcoal grill, place the onion pouch on the grill rack directly over medium heat. Cover and grill for 20 minutes. Turn pouch and add steak skewers to grill. Cover and grill for 6 to 8 minutes more or until steak is desired doneness, turning skewers once halfway through grilling. Remove pouch and skewers from grill.
In a small bowl combine Muenster cheese, Fontina cheese, and American cheese. Split rolls lengthwise without cutting through opposite side. To each roll add meat from one skewer and 1/4 cup of the cheese mixture. Top with onions from pouch. Tightly wrap each sandwich in foil. Place wrapped sandwiches on grill rack directly over medium heat. Cover and grill for 6 to 8 minutes or until lightly toasted and cheese is melted, turning once halfway through grilling.
*Tip:
If using wooden skewers, soak skewers in water for at least 30 minutes before grilling.