Three-Cheese Baked Mac

Rating: 3.96 stars
112 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 52
  • 4 star values: 27
  • 3 star values: 19
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 9

Swiss, cheddar, and gouda make for a terrific creamy trio in this baked mac and cheese recipe.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 2-quart broiler-safe dish with cooking spray. Cook penne according to package directions; drain.

  • Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan melt butter over medium heat. Sprinkle flour onto butter and cook, whisking constantly, for 1 minute. Whisk in milk, dried onion, dry mustard, salt, and cayenne pepper. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat and cook, whisking constantly, for 3 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • In a large bowl toss together cheeses. Whisk half of the cheese into the milk mixture in skillet until smooth. Stir cheese sauce into pasta. Spoon half of the pasta into the prepared baking dish. Top with half of the remaining cheese. Repeat layering, ending with cheese.

  • Bake for 20 minutes. Increase heat to broil. Broil pasta for 3 to 4 minutes until bubbly and browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
383 calories; 19 g total fat; 11 g saturated fat; 59 mg cholesterol; 298 mg sodium. 34 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 19 g protein;

Reviews (8)

lindab124
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2017
This is a keep. everyone like it. Best one I've find so far
puttsabout8086089
Rating: 4 stars
01/08/2019
Really good. I would bread or cracker crumbs on top and broil at the end to brown. For those wondering oz of cheese is weight- will show on package.
juliarmontoya
Rating: 4 stars
03/18/2017
I thought this was one of the better mac & cheese recipes I have tried. I like the combination of the three cheeses and the penne pasta was great also.
cneuhaus5
Rating: 3 stars
03/16/2015
3 stars, really good, one of my better mac & cheese recipes, and easy to make! But needs more salt. Next time I'll add 3/4 teaspoon but cut swiss to 1-1/2 cups because I thought it was a bit overpowering. Will also sprinkle w/panko instead of broiling. 2% milk cuts some of the calories from traditional cream, whole milk or 1/2 & 1/2, and recipe serves TWELVE, I guess side dish servings. But it was enough for me & hubby as main course twice.
Lesley Cooper
Rating: Unrated
12/29/2013
how does anything that looks this good but only fits in a 2 qt dish make 12 servings?
Lisette Medina Marrero
Rating: Unrated
09/25/2015
Recipe looks good, however, I don't know where she gets her measurements from because isn't 8oz = 1 cup?
Lauren Stagner
Rating: Unrated
01/05/2015
How is this healthy?
Gail Gilmore
Rating: Unrated
04/04/2016
Eight ounces to a cup is a liquid measure.  Solids are measured by volume.  Hence, 8 oz. shredded cheese is two cups.
