Three-Bean White Chili
Mix up this one-pot dinner recipe by topping with sliced avocado, radishes, crumbled Cotija cheese, roasted pumpkin seeds (pepitas), and hot sauce.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Jacob Fox
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
*Tip
Chiles such as poblanos contain capsaicin, which gives them their spicy heat and will cause a long-lasting burning tingle on your skin. To avoid this, wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with chiles. If they touch your hands, wash with soapy water.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
363 calories; fat 11g; cholesterol 22mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 56g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 11g; sugars 6g; protein 19g; vitamin a 352.3IU; vitamin c 103.4mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 1.7mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 61.7mcg; vitamin b12 0.2mcg; sodium 862mg; potassium 767mg; calcium 160mg; iron 5mg.