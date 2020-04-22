Three-Bean White Chili

Mix up this one-pot dinner recipe by topping with sliced avocado, radishes, crumbled Cotija cheese, roasted pumpkin seeds (pepitas), and hot sauce.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jacob Fox

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
stand:
5 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
9 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 4- to 5-qt. pot cook and stir garlic, onion, and poblano in hot oil over medium 5 minutes or until onion is tender. Remove from heat.

  • Add one can of the cannellini beans; mash until nearly smooth. Stir in remaining cannellini beans and next 6 ingredients (through oregano).

  • Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Stir in sour cream. Cover and let stand 5 minutes or until heated through. Stir in cilantro. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Serve with desired toppers.

*Tip

Chiles such as poblanos contain capsaicin, which gives them their spicy heat and will cause a long-lasting burning tingle on your skin. To avoid this, wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with chiles. If they touch your hands, wash with soapy water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
363 calories; fat 11g; cholesterol 22mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 56g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 11g; sugars 6g; protein 19g; vitamin a 352.3IU; vitamin c 103.4mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 1.7mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 61.7mcg; vitamin b12 0.2mcg; sodium 862mg; potassium 767mg; calcium 160mg; iron 5mg.
