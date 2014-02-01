The Ultimate Vanilla Pudding

Rating: Unrated

If you've never tasted homemade vanilla pudding, you've been missing out on something mightly special. This easy recipe shows you how simple it is to make the wonderfully satisfying classic from scratch.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a heavy medium saucepan combine sugar and cornstarch. Stir in milk. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Remove from heat. Gradually stir 1 cup of the milk mixture into the egg yolks.

  • Add egg yolk mixture to milk mixture in saucepan. Bring to a gentle boil; reduce heat. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Remove from heat. Stir in butter and vanilla. Pour pudding into a bowl. Cover surface of pudding with plastic wrap. Cool slightly and serve warm or chilled. (Do not stir during chilling.) If desired, top with graham crackers.

Chocolate Pudding:

Prepare Vanilla Pudding as directed, except add 1/3 cup unsweetened Dutch-process cocoa powder along with the sugar. Decrease the cornstarch to 2 tablespoons and decrease milk to 2 2/3 cups.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
363 calories; 13 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 236 mg cholesterol; 102 mg sodium. 284 mg potassium; 52 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 48 g sugar; 9 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 486 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 36 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 232 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

