The Porcupine

Here's a summer cocktail beer fans will love: Flavors of pineapple and rosemary mix with pale ale and white wine for a tasty drink. Garnish with pineapple wedges and rosemary sprigs.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
chill:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan combine pineapple juice and 2 sprigs rosemary. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, about 15 minutes or until mixture is reduced to about 1 cup. Strain juice into a bowl; discard solids. Cover and chill for 1 to 48 hours.

  • In an extra-large bowl combine the strained juice, beer, and wine. Serve in wine glasses garnished with pineapple wedges and additional rosemary sprigs.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
126 calories; carbohydrates 12g; sugars 5g; protein 1g; vitamin c 7.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.8mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 16.1mcg; sodium 9mg; potassium 138mg; calcium 20.2mg; iron 0.4mg.
