The Big Pig
These barbecue burgers feature both ground pork and ham for a hearty meal. Serve alongside grilled corn and a fresh green salad for a satisfying meal.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Shape pork into four 4-inch patties about 1/2 inch thick. Grill on the rack of an uncovered grill directly over medium-high heat for 5 to 6 minutes per side or until no pink remains (160°F), turning once.Advertisement
-
Meanwhile, in a medium bowl combine shredded cabbage with carrot, mayonnaise, and the 1 teaspoon barbecue sauce; set aside.
-
Add ham and bread slices to grill for 1 to 2 minutes until ham is lightly browned and bread is toasted, turning once.
-
Serve pork burgers on toast topped with ham, slaw, and the 1/4 cup barbecue sauce.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
581 calories; 28 g total fat; 9 g saturated fat; 6 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 92 mg cholesterol; 1080 mg sodium. 459 mg potassium; 49 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 32 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 534 IU vitamin a; 14 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 10 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 73 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 151 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;