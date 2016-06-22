Thai Rice Noodle and Grilled Steak Salad

Finely shred zest from 2 of the limes; juice to get 1/4 cup. In a small bowl whisk together 1 Tbsp. of the fish sauce, 1 Tbsp. of the sugar, lime zest, oil, and garlic. Place steak in a resealable plastic bag; pour mixture over steak. Seal bag, turning to coat. Marinate in refrigerator 15 minutes or up to 24 hours. Drain; discard marinade. Grill steak on rack of a covered grill directly over medium heat 15 to 18 minutes or until desired doneness. Cover. Let rest 5 minutes.