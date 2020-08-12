Thai Peanut Squash Soup
The bold flavors in this Thai-inspired plant-based soup will delight both your vegetarian and meat-eating friends.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Tip
Using frozen squash allows this hearty soup to be ready in just 20 minutes. If you want to use fresh squash, steam 4 cups of peeled and cubed squash until tender. Use in place of the two frozen packages.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
189 calories; total fat 11g; saturated fat 4g; polyunsaturated fatg; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterolmg; sodium 296mg; potassium 234mg; carbohydrates 20g; fiber 2g; sugar 5g; protein 5g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 4529IU; vitamin c 9mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 26mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 33mg; iron 1mg.