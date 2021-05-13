Thai-Inspired Beef and Cucumber Salad

Rating: Unrated

Top this beef and veggie salad with fresh mint and, for heat-lovers, serrano pepper rings.

By Tara Bench
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

25 mins
3 hrs 40 mins
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl whisk together lime juice and zest, fish sauce, soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar, garlic, 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Pour 1/2 cup of the dressing into a large resealable plastic bag. Add steak to bag; seal and massage to coat. Marinate in the refrigerator 3 to 4 hours. Set aside remaining dressing.

  • Drain and discard marinade from steak. Grill steak, covered, over medium-high 12 to 16 minutes or until desired doneness (145°F for medium), turning once. Transfer to a cutting board; tent with foil. Let stand 10 minutes.

  • Blanch haricots verts in boiling water 1 minute. Immediately plunge into ice water to cool; drain.

  • Thinly slice steak. Arrange on plates with haricots verts, cucumbers, cilantro, shallots, basil, and mint. Drizzle with reserved dressing. Top with peanuts and serrano pepper. Serves 4.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
333 calories; fat 15g; cholesterol 85mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 15g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 3g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 6g; protein 36g; vitamin a 837.5IU; vitamin c 15.4mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 10.7mg; vitamin b6 1.1mg; folate 79.8mcg; vitamin b12 1.3mcg; sodium 641mg; potassium 970mg; calcium 98mg; iron 4mg.
