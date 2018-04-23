Thai Cucumber-Basil Salad

Rating: Unrated

The cucumber strips in this summer salad might cool you down, but red chile peppers are ready to heat things right back up. It's the perfect combo of hot and cool to spice up your summer picnics.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Peel cucumbers; cut in half lengthwise and remove seeds. Slice 1/4 inch thick.

  • In a medium bowl combine next six ingredients (through ginger). Stir in cucumbers. Let stand 15 minutes to blend flavors. Stir in basil. Use a slotted spoon for serving.

*Tip

Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
29 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 236 mg sodium. 183 mg potassium; 6 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 187 IU vitamin a; 4 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 9 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 22 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

