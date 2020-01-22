Texas Chuck Roast Chili

Masa Harina corn flour gets stirred into this hearty chili as a thickener (it also makes it super glossy). Look for this traditional ingredient with Mexican foods in your local supermarket.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 12-inch skillet heat 1 Tbsp. of the oil over medium-high. Sprinkle meat with black pepper. Add one-third of the meat to skillet and cook until browned. Remove meat. Repeat two more times with remaining oil and meat. Transfer all of the meat to a 5- to 6-qt. slow cooker.

  • In skillet cook onions and garlic 4 minutes or until onions are tender, stirring occasionally (add additional oil if needed). Add cumin and ground ancho pepper; cook and stir 1 minute more. Add onion mixture to meat in cooker. Stir in next five ingredients (through tomato paste).

  • Cover and cook on low 8 to 10 hours or high 4 to 5 hours or until meat is tender. Season to taste with salt and additional black pepper. Serve with desired toppings.

*Tip

If you prefer, use 2 lb. ground beef instead of the roast; omit oil. Cook ground beef with onions and garlic until meat is browned. Drain off fat. Add cumin and ground ancho pepper; cook and stir 1 minute more. Transfer mixture to slow cooker. Stir in next five ingredients (through tomato paste). Cook and serve as directed.

Pressure Cooker

Use a 6-qt. electric or stove-top pressure cooker. Sprinkle meat with black pepper. For electric cooker, use sauté setting to brown meat, one-third at a time, in oil; for stove-top cooker, brown meat, one-third at a time, in oil directly in pot. Stir in next nine ingredients (through tomato paste). Lock lid in place. Set electric cooker on high pressure to cook 20 minutes. For stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat according to manufacturer's directions; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 20 minutes. Remove from heat. For electric or stove-top cooker, let stand to release pressure naturally, at least 15 minutes. If needed, carefully open steam vent to release any remaining pressure. Open lid carefully. Season to taste with salt and additional black pepper. Serve with desired toppings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
707 calories; 48 g total fat; 18 g saturated fat; 8 g polyunsaturated fat; 19 g monounsaturated fat; 168 mg cholesterol; 872 mg sodium. 1001 mg potassium; 21 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 50 g protein; 2 g trans fatty acid; 487 IU vitamin a; 15 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 10 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 23 mcg folate; 7 mcg vitamin b12; 188 mg calcium; 7 mg iron;

