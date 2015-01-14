Tex-Mex Chopped Salad
Prefer more protein? Top this Tex-Mex Chopped Salad with ground beef or grilled chicken, beef or steak.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a screw-top jar combine the lime juice, oil, sugar, salt, and crushed red pepper. Shake well to combine; set aside.
-
Arrange corn, sweet pepper, cilantro, black beans, tomatoes, avocado, and green onions on plates. Drizzle with dressing.
Topping Tips:
Top each salad with crushed tortilla chips.
*
Because hot chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid contact with chiles as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the chile peppers, wash your hands well with soap and water.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
400 calories; 24 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 17 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 646 mg sodium. 711 mg potassium; 44 g carbohydrates; 11 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 10 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1839 IU vitamin a; 55 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 3 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 93 mg vitamin b6; 0 mcg folate; 89 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;