Tetelas
"In Oaxaca, tetelas are sold by sidewalk vendors, at food stands, and even in restaurants," Mely says of these triangleshape treats, which are made from corn masa and stuffed with a black bean mash.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Carson Downing
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Refried Black Beans
Using a small blender or food processor, puree 1 1/2 cups cooked black beans (or one 15-oz. can, drained). In a skillet heat 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil or lard over medium. Add 1/4 cup chopped onion; cook and stir until softened. Add bean puree, stirring to prevent sticking.Mexican crema is similar to sour cream, but has a mild flavor and pourable texture. Look for it in Mexican markets and big grocery stores. If you can't find it, thin some sour cream with milk.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
176 calories; fat 8g; cholesterol 15mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 23g; mono fat 1g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 1g; protein 5g; vitamin a 192.6IU; vitamin c 1.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.6mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 43.8mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 107mg; potassium 145mg; calcium 75mg; iron 1mg.