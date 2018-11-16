Vegan Tempeh-Walnut Tacos

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

A classic Mexican taco recipe turns into a vegan treat when you trade walnuts for the beef. Sounds crazy; tastes crazy-good.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
8 tacos
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat skillet over medium heat. Add pepper and onion. Cook 3 to 5 minutes or until crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Add the tempeh, garlic, Mexican seasoning blend, and salt. Cook 6 to 8 minutes, or until heated through and tempeh is lightly browned, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Stir in walnuts.

    Advertisement

  • Spread purchased guacamole over each tortilla, then top evenly with lettuce. Spoon warm tempeh mixture over lettuce. Top with salsa, cilantro, and cheese.

*

Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
429 calories; total fat 21g; saturated fat 5g; polyunsaturated fat 4g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 15mg; sodium 668mg; potassium 208mg; carbohydrates 41g; fiber 9g; sugar 6g; protein 20g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 2405IU; vitamin c 89mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 59mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 267mg; iron 3mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 01/17/2021