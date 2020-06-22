Savory Tot Breakfast Casserole

Rating: Unrated

You already love the ground beef and tot casserole so familiar on the dinner table, now it's time to twist it for breakfast! An eggy, cheesy, meaty Tater Tot® breakfast casserole will be devoured by everyone in the home.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. In a 12-inch skillet cook sausage, mushrooms, zucchini, bell pepper, and onion over medium heat until sausage is browned. Drain off fat.

    Advertisement

  • Arrange potato nuggets in a 3-quart rectangular baking dish. Spoon sausage mixture over potatoes. Sprinkle with half of the cheese.

  • In a large bowl whisk together milk, eggs, mustard, seasoned salt, and black pepper. Slowly pour over mixture in dish. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.

  • Bake for 50 to 60 minutes or until set and potatoes are tender. Remove and let stand 15 minutes before serving. Sprinkle with green onion and parsley. Pass hot sauce.

Tips

Prepare as above, except do not bake. Cover and chill for 4 to 24 hours. Uncover. Bake for 1 to 1 1/4 hours or until set and potatoes are tender. Let stand 15 minutes before serving. Top with green onions and parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
373 calories; total fat 22g; saturated fat 8g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 167mg; sodium 830mg; potassium 585mg; carbohydrates 24g; fiber 3g; sugar 5g; protein 18g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 760IU; vitamin c 20mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 3mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 36mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 81mg; iron 2mg.

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 08/28/2020